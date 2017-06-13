Tim’s House of Hope reopening after battle with city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- An outreach ministry will reopen after a back and forth battle with the city.

Timothy's House of Hope was shut down due to a zoning issue when it moved its ministry to Washington Street. There, it sparked a lot of debate, since the site is zoned as a church.

Related: Alderman Ambrose apologizes to Timothy’s House of hope

The city said the ministry intends to move its church operations to Washington Street, and since it provides bible study and prayer service while food is being served, that counts as a church activity.

Business owners in the area say they are not happy with the city's decision.

"Just disappointed that they didn't have to go through the due-processes as all the other businesses do," said business owner Rick Piatt. "I know they allowed them to go through underneath the C-2 zoning of being the church uh that`s a very big umbrella for them to allow that to happen."

The ministry said it will move its Sunday worship service to Washington Street once they sell the original property.