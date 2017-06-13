× Next round of summer storms for the area not too far away

Chalk up another hot day around the area as temperatures had no trouble reaching the lower 90s. With a touch more humidity in the air, heat indices reached around 100 degrees! The atmosphere hasn’t been ripe enough to produce any widespread showers out there today but that will change come later tomorrow.

No major change in our temperatures in the next 24 hours as lower 70s overnight will give way to highs topping just over 90 degrees on Wednesday. Decent enough humidity will make the air feel a bit warmer than that. A broken line of thunderstorms will follow later that day and into the evening hours with torrential rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning, and a strong rush of wind.

We’ll remain around the 90 degree mark for daytime highs both Thursday and Friday with the next round of showers and thunderstorms expected Friday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

