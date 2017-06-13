Milan hairstylist creates memorial fund to honor victims of a deadly fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois--- When Therapeutic Oasis massage and salon parlor is open for business, chances are you will see Bonnie Seller with a customer.

Seller has been styling hair for 20 years and lately she's been using here craft to start a memorial fund for the for girls killed in a fire in 2013.

The tragedy killed 13 year old Holli Harker, her 11 year old sister Jessica Harker, 15 year old Cassandra Turner and 8 year old Breanna Viager.

"They were our neighbors, we watched the girls play, they went through school together, says Sellers.

Although the girls did not live to see their high school graduation, Sellers sets aside a percentage of her pay check for a memorial fund. She gives that money to at least one person from each of the fire victims' graduating class.

This year she gave the money to Jaynie Henry in memory of her friend and fire victim Holli Harker.

So far, Sellers has raised about $400, she hopes to raise more money by 2020, the year Jessica Harker would have graduated high school.