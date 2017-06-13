× Meginnis, Wills to face off in Davenport race

DAVENPORT – Marion Meginnis and Carlton Wills will be the candidates in next month’s rare general election for a Davenport aldermanic seat.

Meginnis, a former WQAD general manager, was the top vote-getter in a field of six candidates seeking to replace alderman Bill Boom who resigned after pleading guilty to lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating drug dealing inside his home.

Wills, who narrowly lost to Boom in the last election, will face Meginnis for the Third Ward seat that covers much of Downtown Davenport.

The unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office are:

MARION MEGINNIS (260 votes) 51%

(260 votes) 51% CARLTON WILLS (147 votes) 29%

(147 votes) 29% JOE HEINRICHS (45 votes) 9%

(45 votes) 9% ANDREW WALKER ARNOLD (32 votes) 6%

(32 votes) 6% BARRY DONALD (24 votes) 5%

(24 votes) 5% URSULA BECKY PETERS (5 votes) 1%

The unofficial results also shows Meginnis’ strength came from a commanding lead in absentee ballot voting.

Meginnis and Wills face each other in a general election to be held in July.