Man shot by deputy during burglary call expected to survive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deputy responding to a burglary call has shot a man in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting occurred early Monday morning in rural Montrose. The division says Lee County deputies had been sent just after midnight to check on a report about a burglary in progress.

Authorities say 29-year-old Joshua V. Welborn, of Montrose, was shot by Lee County deputy Dakota Foley. Welborn remained in a hospital Monday afternoon and was expected to survive.

Foley has been a member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office for two years.