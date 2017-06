Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON -- Deputies are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was found inside a home not breathing.

According to a statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Kyle W. Stenulson from Camanche, Iowa was found inside a bathroom. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that the cause of death is unknown, but an autopsy and toxicology will help determine that down the road.