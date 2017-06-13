Intense heat, followed by intense thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Now: Good Morning QC

Get ready for another hot day! Early morning temperatures only dipped into the middle 70s this morning, giving us a head start to get into the low to mid 90s. While it will be hot and humid, we won't be 100% sunny as in days' past. In fact, a few clouds could produce a brief shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. But coverage on these will only be about 10-20% of the area. Still! It's a chance for some 10 minute cooling relief! Heat index values could near 99 this afternoon, just under the threshold for a heat advisory.

We're back into the lower 90s for Wednesday afternoon with quite a bit of humidity. A few strong thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening with torrential rainfall, prolific lightning, and gusty wind.

Isolated non-severe storms will be possible Thursday-Saturday as the hot and steamy weather pattern slowly breaks down.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen