How to make a tasty, easy, and healthy Cuban Pork Tenderloin

1 1/2 pound pork tenderloin

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup grapefruit juice

2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

2 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

Mix orange juice, grapefruit juice, cilantro, cumin, oregano, garlic, salt, and red pepper in gallon-sized zip-top plastic bag. Add pork and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes; up to 4 hours.

Heat grill to medium-high. Remove pork from marinade and discard remaining marinade. Grill, covered, about 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally or until the internal temperature reaches 145° F. Remove from grill and let rest 3-5 minutes before slicing.

NUTRITION:140 calories; 3 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 220 mg sodium; 3 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 24 g protein