Floating water park set to open on Lake Michigan

WHITING, Indiana — Lake Michigan’s first floating water park is scheduled to open later this month in Whiting, Indiana.

The “Whoa Zone” will be open for business on Saturday, June 24 and remain open until September 4.

The floating water park will have something for guests of all ages.

Set off of Whiting’s Whihala Beach, the park will feature 61 floating elements including slides, towers, cliffs, tunnels, trampolines, and half pipes.

Guests can also rent paddleboards and kayaks and lounge in beach cabanas for additional fees.

Check out their website for more information on the “Whoa Zone” or to purchase tickets.