Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for possession charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Dubuque man was sentenced on Wednesday, June 12, to more than eight years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a home where children lived and illegally possessing guns.

Brian Paul Kamm, 34, received the sentence after pleading guilty back in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on a premise in which individuals under the age of 18 were present and resided and one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a drug user.

Kamm admitted to being in possession of at least 35 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to another person and that there were two minors present. Kamm further admitted possessing three handguns and ammunition.

He was sentenced to 99 months’ imprisonment on the drug charge with 17 months of the sentence assessed due to the minors being present.

He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

Kamm is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he is transported to a federal prison.