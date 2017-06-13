× Dog that bit QC boy has been found and shots are current

DAVENPORT — The family who was searching for the pit bull mix who bit a nine-year-old boy is breathing a sigh of relief. The dog has been found.

On Sunday evening, June 11th, Caleb Skinner was attacked by a dog, according to his dad.

“Dog came out here, jumped up and grabbed his arm right here and knocked him down,” said Shawn Skinner.

Caleb’s family began searching for the dog and its owner, trying to figure out if the dog had all of its shots so that Caleb wouldn’t have to undergo any counteractive medical treatment.

On Tuesday, June 13th there was good news; the dog was located. And not only was the dog found, but its shots were all current, said Caleb’s mom Christine.

“Caleb is free and clear from having to get any rabies treatments,” Christine said.

The woman who had the dog voluntarily surrendered it; Christine said she and her family are very thankful for that.

Even though the dog’s vaccination records were on file at the animal control center, it will be quarantined as a precaution.