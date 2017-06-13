× Chinese scholar missing from University of Illinois for days

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Police say a Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus has been missing for days.

Yingying Zhang’s friends contacted police Saturday to say they hadn’t heard from the 26-year-old woman since Friday afternoon. Police say Zhang was headed to an apartment complex to sign a lease.

University of Illinois police released surveillance video on Monday showing Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra vehicle in Urbana about 2 p.m. Friday, shortly after getting off a bus. University police spokesman Patrick Wade tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that authorities need the public’s help to identify the vehicle.

Zhang is visiting the school’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. Police say she’s been in central Illinois about a month and has been staying in university housing.

Anyone with information about vehicle or the encounter should call 911 or UI police at 217-333-1216. Non-emergency information may also be emailed to police@illinois.edu.