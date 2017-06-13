Car strikes building, roof collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Crews blocked off an area near 15th Avenue after a car apparently crashed into a building collapsing part of the roof.

At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 police were called to the scene at the corner of 15th Avenue and 6th Street.

A witness tells News 8 he heard a loud noise at that location and saw a person get out of the car.

East Moline Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. Officers say there were no passengers in the car and no other cars involved.

MidAmerican Energy crews were also called to the scene to determine if any gas leak occurred after the crash.

Investigators tell News 8 the man was trying to back up when he may have slipped gears and drove straight into the building.