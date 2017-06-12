YOUR HEALTH: 3-D hair for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, California – It's a mistake to think that hair loss just affects men.

An estimated 40% of women have visible hair loss by the time they reach age 40.

32-year old Nicole Maples has female pattern baldness, which runs in her family. She started losing her hair at age 22.

"I spent countless hours researching different options, surgical options or hair transplantation."

Nicole`s self-esteem cratered. She stopped dating, and then she discovered a hair system that changed her life.

"So this whole front hairline is the system, and then here, on the sides is where my real hair is, and you can tell that it's much thinner than the actual system, stops about right here."

The C-N-C System, by Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories of Italy, starts by mapping the head using 3-D imaging to create an exact fit. Unprocessed human hairs are individually inserted into the cap, which is fixed to the scalp with adhesive.

It comes off for maintenance every couple of months.

"These people lose self-esteem, lose confidence, so it's very important with our system, the CNC, give back the life they could enjoy again," explained Stefano Ospitali of Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories.

For Nicole, the hair system made a difference. She got married and now has a six-month-old daughter named Grace.

"Being able to have your hair, be confident in what your hair looks like when you've struggled with hair loss on your wedding day is really pretty incredible."

Nicole worries Grace may experience premature hair loss too, but says she now knows a hair system that can make all the difference.

Cesare Ragazzi works with hair clinics worldwide including about 40 in the United States. That includes three clinics in the Chicago area.

Nicole`s hair piece cost about 36-hundred dollars.

LOW SELF-ESTEEM: LaserCap Company conducted a survey of women with female pattern baldness and found that there were psychological effects that impacted relationships, daily life, and general confidence levels. Women felt less attractive, and 88% felt that being bald as a woman was not sociably acceptable. 35% of the women from the survey have been late to work or an appointment because of trying to fix their hair. 37% of the women surveyed have skipped a social outing or event completely because of concerns about their hair loss. (Source: http://www.pattiknows.com/the-very-real-psychological-impact-of-female-pattern-hair-loss/)

