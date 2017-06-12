× Scorching sun continues… rain chances still on track for this week

The heat continues along with a bit more humidity in the coming days. Remember, the best way to get through these scorching days is to wear light-weight, light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Make sure all animals have shade and water, too.

Lows tonight will once again only drop around the low 70s with highs both Tuesday and Wednesday around the low to mid 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable these coming days than this past weekend with values around 100F.

The main storm track remains well north across portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. I still believe by later Wednesday this hot dome of air will break down enough to allow some drenching showers and thunderstorms to pop in around our local area. Finger’s crossed.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

