× President Trump reschedules Cedar Rapids rally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Trump has rescheduled his rally stop in Cedar Rapids for Wednesday, June 21.

The rally, which was supposed to be held on June 1, was rescheduled due to an unforeseen change in his schedule.

The event will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center, at 370 1st Ave NE in Cedar Rapids.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m., with the rally beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket reservations for up to two guests may be requested here.