Police seek help identifying knife-wielding suspect who demanded drugs from Walgreens

DAVENPORT — Police are asking for the public’s information in helping them solve a robbery reported at Walgreens.

It was back on Tuesday, May 23rd when a person went into the Walgreens on East Kimberly with a knife and demanded prescription drugs, according to the police statement. The person wanted Oxycodone, Percocet, and Hydrocodone from the pharmacy.

“The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of medication,” read the statement.

The suspect vehicle is a black Ford Fusion or Focus with black rims and Iowa plates.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.