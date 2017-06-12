North Scott Trap Shooting wins State Title
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown
-
North Scott Soccer falls in State Semi-Finals
-
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption, North Scott Soccer, FCA
-
-
Rucker’s quick thinking gives North Scott huge MAC win
-
North Scott girls open postseaon with win
-
Lady Lancers punch ticket to State Championship game
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
-
Lady Lancers headed back to State for 6t straight season
-
Attorney removed from Markeith Loyd case after anti-death penalty stance
-
Panthers send 17 to the next level