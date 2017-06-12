× McDonald’s will use Snapchat to hire for 250,000 summer jobs

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Looking for work this summer? McDonald’s may have a job for you.

The fast food giant said Monday that it plans to hire 250,000 crew members for the summer in the U.S.

To get the word out, the company is turning to Snapchat.

“As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald’s,” Jez Langhorn, a human resources executive with McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, the company will roll out a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that show McDonald’s workers talking about why they like the gig. Viewers can swipe up to go straight to the company’s careers website, where they can apply for jobs at local restaurants.

The positions are temporary and will last from June to August, according to McDonald’s spokeswoman Andrea Abate.

The chain has targeted young people for summer work in the past. Last year, McDonald’s said it expected to hire more than 130,000 people ages 16 to 24 for summer jobs.

The company declined to share how many seasonal workers it ultimately brought on, but said this year’s number marks an increase.

McDonald’s currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S., Abate said.

Every year, the number of 16- to 24-year-olds actively seeking work gets a big bump between April and July, when school lets out, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last July, there were 23.1 million people in that age group who were either working or actively looking for a job.