Kinnick Stadium getting giant Tigerhawk logo at midfield

IOWA CITY — For the first time in nearly 40 years, the venerable field inside Kinnick Stadium will feature the school’s famous Tigerhawk logo.

According to the Hawkeyesports website, the new logo will be installed with new FieldTurf, sometime in the coming weeks. Kinnick Stadium is currently undergoing a $90 million renovation that includes new turf as well as club seating in the north end zone and other enhancements.

Iowa fans can follow the renovations – which will be done in phases over the next few seasons – via live webcam.

The Tigerhawk logo will be black with gold trim, and will face north to south between the 45-yardlines, so that television cameras will show the logo facing left to right. There has not been a midfield logo on the playing surface since a block “I” adorned the center of the field between 1972 and 1980.

“The current Kinnick Stadium renovation provided an opportunity to add the Tigerhawk to the field,” said Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta. “It will provide another great touch to an already iconic stadium.”