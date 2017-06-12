× Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for child pornography

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Michael Bordman, 23, was sentenced today to 50 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

In December of 2016, Bordman pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

Bordman admitted that he knowingly used a child to produce child pornography between 2015 and 2016.

He also possessed child pornography on a cell phone.

Bordman was sentenced to 600 months in prison.

He must also pay $3,000 in restitution and serve a 25-year term of supervised release.