How Buying Cupcakes Can Help Homeless Animals in the QCA

MILAN, Illinois - If you are a fan of cupcakes, especially the ones from Scratch Cupcakery, consider pre-ordering some to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

On June 12, the QCAWC launched a cupcake fundraiser and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is helping them spread the word (see video above). For $15-$20, you can pre-order a six-pack of cupcakes through June 30. Pick up time is Friday, July 21 from 5-7pm at the shelter's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 1st Street W., Milan. The QCAWC will receive 40% of every purchase, in celebration of its 40th Anniversary this year.

For a link to the pre-order form, click here.