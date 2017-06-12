How a cupcake order can help homeless animals

MILAN — A pack of cupcakes can help homeless animals at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.

Through June 30th, you can order six-packs of cupcakes from the Scratch Cupcakery fundraiser.

Cupcake packs cost between $15 and $20 and contain an assortment of flavors. 40% of the sales will go to the QCAWC.

Click here to download the order form. Drop it off or mail it to a QCAWC location with payment.

Pickup day is Friday, July 21st from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Here’s what you can order:

The $15 packs are:

Best Sellers (1 Sully, 1 Red Velvet, 1 Wedding Day, 1 Peanut Butter Cup, 1 Oh Happy Day, 1 Doughlicious)

Originals (1 Red Velvet, 1 Wedding Day, 1 Peanut Butter Cup, 1 Oh Happy Day, 1 Chocoholic, 1 Chocolate Chip)

Death By Chocolate (1 Chocoholic, 1 Blackout, 1 Brownie Batter, 1 German Chocolate, 1 Black Forest, 1 Triple Chocolate)

Cheesecake Me (2 Black Bottom, 1 Cherry Cheesecake, 1 Blueberry Cheesecake, 1 Cookie Cheesecake, 1 Turtle Cheesecake)

Wedded Bliss (6 Wedding Day)

Peanut Butter Panic (1 Pieces, 1 Sully, 1 PB&J, 1 Peanut Butter Cup, 1 Fluffernutter, 1 Salty Dog)

Mint Madness (2 Chocolate Mint Chip, 1 Crème De Mint, 1 Vanilla Mint Chip, 1 Chocolate Mint Cookies, 1 Chocolate Mint Fudge Brownie)

Candy Chaos (1 Pieces, 1 Toffee, 1 Snickers, 1 Malted Milk Ball, 1 Butterfinger, 1 Peanut Butter Cup), and

Fruity Faves (1 Orangesicle, 1 Razzle Dazzle, 1 Lemon Love, 1 Raspberry Love, 1 Chocolate Strawberry Chip, 1 Chocolate Covered Banana)

The $18 pack is:

Stuffed (1 Oatmeal Cream Pie, 1 Chocolate Doughlicious, 1 Salted Nut Roll, 1 Raspberry Almond, 1 Boston Cream Pie, 1 Black Forest)

The $20 packs are: