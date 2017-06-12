× Clowning Around class coming to the QC

Watch Now: Good Morning QC

A nine-day class is coming to the Quad Cities to teach aspiring clowns.

The “Clowning Around” class is taught by the QC Clown Troupe and meets for nine days: from June 14th-16th, 21st -23rd, and 28th-30th. The class is for ages 10 and up.

Students will create their own character, learn how to put on clown makeup, pick out a costume, and learn specific clown activities for their character.

The clowns will make their debut at Red, White, and Boom on July 3rd.

The fee is $25 and the class meets at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center in Room 3.

Call the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Center 309-732-PARK (7275).