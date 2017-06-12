Canned pasta recalled over labeling issue that doesn’t declare milk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A labeling issue has prompted Conagra Brands, Inc. to recall various canned pasta meals, including Chef Boyardee.

The recall was issued for 700,125 pounds because the products have milk in them, and that wasn't indicated on the label, according to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The products were shipped nationwide and were produced between January 5 and January 12 of 2017. They include:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products have establishment number "EST. 794M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Conagra Brands, Inc. issued the recall after finding out that the company which supplied the bread crumbs possible contained undeclared milk.

There haven't been any reports of health problems from the labeling issue. If you have these products, you are urged not to eat them, according to the recall statement. You should either throw them away or return them to wherever you bought them.

If you have any questions about the recall call Conagra customer service at 1-866-213-1245.