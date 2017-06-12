Bettendorf Softball sweeps North Scott
-
Bettendorf bests North Scott in PK’s
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
Pleasant Valley girls claim MAC track title
-
Panthers send 17 to the next level
-
Trebuchet contest pits high school engineers against gravity
-
-
Rock Island sweeps Moline in softball for first time in over 20 years
-
Bettendorf take team title at Ira Dunsworth Invite
-
United Township sweeps Moline in softball
-
Rock Island sweeps Quincy in softball
-
Gas leak closes portion of Belmont Road in Bettendorf
-
-
North Scott advances over Norwalk
-
North Scott Soccer falls in State Semi-Finals
-
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown