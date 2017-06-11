× The blazing heat continues into the work week

This heat wave is still in full force! We’ll stay warm and muggy Sunday night with lows in the low 70s. The sky will remain mostly clear.

A warm start to Monday will give way to a blazing afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll get close to the record high of 96 for the Quad Cities. Factor in the humidity, and it’s going to feel like the upper 90s. Most of us will see sunshine, but a shower or storm can’t be ruled out north of I-80 and Highway 30 that morning and afternoon.

Don’t be surprised if we get even a touch warmer by Tuesday! While there is another small chance of a shower or two, we’ll be back in the sun and heat that afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index may be pushing 100 (the current record high is 98). Sunscreen, plenty of water, and loose clothing are needed if you plan on being outdoors.

A little relief from the heat will arrive on Wednesday with a weak front passing through the Midwest. This will spark some showers and storms later that day, and the rain will keep highs from passing 90.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham