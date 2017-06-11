Village comes together to raise funds for new pavilion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois-- Dozens of people gathered at College Square Park to raise money for a new pavilion.

The fundraising event was called for Concrete for Cambridge held on June 10th.

It featured local vendors, a bouncy house, and a live concert.

Organizers say they are trying to raise $100,000 dollars.

"Even surrounding communities if we have the park pavilion we can have concerts more often and just to bring the community together," says Stacey Carey, Community Development Director.

The new pavilion will be used for future community concerts and performances.