Quad City LGBTQ community remembers anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting during national march for equality

ROCK ISLAND-- Members of the LGBTQ community in the Quad Cities participated in a national equality march at the Centennial Park in Davenport Sunday, June 11.

The Equality March for Unity and Pride is one of many pride rallies taking place across the United States in honor of Pride month.

“Many things in this community I thought would have never happened and here we are in 2017 and we’ve really came a long way," says Andrew Glasscock, Director of the Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival.

More than 100 people marched from the large gazebo in Centennial Park across the Centennial Bridge to Rock Island. Many of which did so while remembering the 49 shot down at the nightclub Pulse in Orlando Florida.

Monday, June 12 will mark the one year anniversary of the massacre.

"The country has learned from that shooting that there’s a lot of hate out there...it’s completely ridiculous that it’s come to this," says Glasscock.

The group originally planned to march to Shriebert Park in Rock Island but due to the heat they decided to end the rally on 5th avenue.