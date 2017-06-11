Q-C Cruiser car show celebrates 35 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- The Quad Cities Cruiser car show celebrated it's 35th year on June 10th.

The show was held in the parking lot at South Park Mall.

It featured a variety of cars from classic to newer models.

"It's certainly a community within itself, you'll see a lot of the same people at different shows and you become friends," says Gary Daniel, car enthusiast.

Every year the car show picks two charities to donate the proceeds to and this year, it's going to a Vietnam veterans chapter and Gigi's playhouse.