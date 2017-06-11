× Another blast of summer in store for Sunday

The heat wave continues this weekend! After a warm start to the morning, we’ll see highs on Sunday climb up into the low 90s with a good dose of sunshine. While the humidity will creep up this afternoon, at least we’ll still have a 15-25 mph breeze from the south. Grab the sunscreen and water if you plan on being outside. It’s also a good idea to wear light and loose clothing.

Another warm night will be on tap with lows in the low 70s. The sky will remain mostly clear.

This heat is going to linger into the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will be climbing up on both days, so it’s going to feel a little hotter than the actual temperature. Heat indices by Tuesday may be pushing 100.

A little relief from the heat will arrive by Wednesday with our next chance of showers and storms. With rain passing through, highs will fall into the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham