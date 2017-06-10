× Get ready for some sizzling days in the near future

Summer is in full swing this weekend! After a sunny and warm Saturday, we’ll only see overnight lows fall into the low 70s during the overnight hours. The sky will remain mostly clear, and the winds will die down a little bit this Saturday night.

With that southerly breeze picking up on Sunday, highs are going to soar back into the low to mid 90s. Even though it will be breezy, we’ll see the humidity creep up a bit. You’ll definitely want to drink plenty of water and wear light clothing if you plan on being outside. Sunscreen is also a must since we’ll see another bright and sunny day.

While Sunday will be hot, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be a bit hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s! We could see temperatures flirt with record highs. Once again, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Given that we’re going to see several hot days in a row, it’s a good idea to check up on elderly neighbors to make sure they’re able to stay cool. This goes for your pets as well.

Finally, a decent chance of showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday for some needed rain. Highs will be near 90.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham