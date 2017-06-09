Upcoming heat wave could break a record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for significant heat this weekend. Today will be a transition day as the heat really builds as we look into the weekend. There will be tolerable levels of humidity today with increasing levels of that through the weekend. While an isolated thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon into the evening, most spots will stay dry.

We’re up to 91 degrees on Saturday with peak heat index values in the middle 90s. It will be even hotter as we look into Sunday with projected highs around 95 degrees with a “feels like” around 105 in the afternoon. Monday’s record high is 96 degrees, set in 1987 and we are forecasting a tie.

Stay safe by wearing light-weight, light-colored clothes and don’t overdo it. Also, please check on the elderly and make sure they have access to air conditioning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen