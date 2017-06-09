× Small town Iowa marathon comes to an end after 20 years

MARATHON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa marathon that gained national recognition for its small-town ethos and quirky name will end because of a lack of volunteers and organizers becoming exhausted.

Race director Al Pierce tells the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2rduT5v ) the Marathon to Marathon will end after Saturday’s event.

The race starts in Storm Lake and ends in the small town of Marathon. It began in 1996 as a celebration of Iowa’s 150-year anniversary.

The race is USA Track and Field certified and sanctioned, which allows entrants to be eligible to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Pierce says the final marathon has participants from nearly 40 states.

A spaghetti dinner for runners, supporters and community members will be offered the evening before the start of the race.