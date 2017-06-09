North Scott would have their 2-goal lead slip away in the final 11 minutes. North Scott falls to Union 4-3, ending their season at 13-7.
North Scott Soccer falls in State Semi-Finals
-
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown
-
Fidget Spinners becoming a distraction in the classroom for some school districts
-
North Scott advances over Norwalk
-
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
Bettendorf bests North Scott in PK’s
-
-
North Scott bests Assumption in crazy MAC showdown
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
Rucker’s quick thinking gives North Scott huge MAC win
-
North Scott girls open postseaon with win
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
Lady Lancers headed back to State for 6t straight season
-
Minor injuries reported in school bus crash near Long Grove