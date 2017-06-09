NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Something Special – and Personal – for The Guys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am on the golf course today - Friday, June 9th - for the 10th Annual DOVE Golf Tournament benefiting Family Resources, but that does not mean our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment can't continue.

Instead of choosing a craft for our team to try by themselves (because we all know how that went down earlier this year), I brought in an expert artist - Suzon!

Suzon has a really unique style and sells some of her creations at Abernathy's in downtown Davenport. You can also check her out at Gumbo Ya Ya this Saturday, June 10th in the District of Rock Island.

Today, Suzon had something special - and personal - for Jonathan Ketz and Eric Sorensen to make. Click on the video above to see how they did and click on the video below to see their completed creations!