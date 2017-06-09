× Man sentenced to prison for abuse by strangulation

MUSCATINE — A man is being jailed for assault by strangulation.

27-year-old Jonathan Bejarano-Moreno pleaded guilty to the charge of domestic abuse assault by strangulation, resulting in bodily injury, according to the Muscatine County Attorney.

“The assault included putting pressure on the victim’s neck causing the victim to have difficulty breathing and become dizzy,” read the county attorney’s statement.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to first degree harassment and possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.