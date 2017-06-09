× Malik Williams body recovered from the Mississippi river

MOLINE — The body of Malik Williams, who drowned attempting to save his six-year-old son after he fell into the swiftly moving Mississippi River along Ben Butterworth Parkway on Tuesday, June 6, has been recovered.

According to a release from the Moline Police Department, his body was recovered by a Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department rescue boat around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

An initial search for Williams’ body had been suspended on June 7.

Williams and his family are from Galesburg. In addition to the son who was rescued, he was also the father of a two-week old infant.

A passerby, Von Thang, was able to rescue Williams’ son, but the current was too swift and Williams was too far out for him to be rescued, Thang said.