DAVENPORT -- Lunardi's Italian Restaurant has officially set a reopening date, roughly six months after a fire forced it to close.

The fire happened December 22, 2016. With the fire so close to Christmas, restaurant owners previously said they were unable to fulfill any of their holiday orders.

In early June 2017, Lunardi's announced that Thursday, June 15th would be their grand reopening. They will be open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. offering Italian cuisine for walk-ins only.