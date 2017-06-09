× Longest hot spell of the season begins… Are you prepared?

Longest hot spell of the season is still on track starting this weekend. We’ve already seen temperatures reach 90 today, and with this hot bubble of air expanding we will see at least 4 more days of 90 degree plus temperatures!

Daytime highs Saturday with reach as highs as 92 with the mercury reaching 95 degrees on Sunday. In fact, 95 for highs will be common both Monday and Tuesday of next week, too. Humidity will be fairly moderate this weekend until early next week when dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s will make it feel around 100 degrees!

So, just a reminder during this period… Wear light-weight, light-colored clothes and don’t overdo it. Also, please check on the elderly and make sure they have access to air conditioning.

We’ll eventually rinse out this heat by next Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms returning in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here