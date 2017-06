× Firefighters respond to house engulfed in flames in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois — The Monmouth Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 109 E. 3rd Ave in Monmouth.

They arrived to a two-story residence, camper, and garage fully engulfed in flames.

There was no one home at the time of the incident and there have been no injuries reported.

Crews were able to active swiftly and contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.