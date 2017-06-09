BBB: How to Tell if Your Car Mechanic is Ripping You Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Better Business Bureau is reminding people what you need to do before you pay your car mechanic.

They laid out three tips during their Scam Tracker segment, on WQAD News 8 at 11.

When looking for a qualified mechanic, ask friends, family members and co-workers for recommendations. Look for shops that display certification. For major work find a shop employing a specialist in that repair. And be sure to check the bbb.org web site to see if any complains have been filed against the business. Ask as many questions as you need: Don’t be embarrassed to ask explanations of technical terms. Don’t rush the technician into making an on-the-spot diagnosis of your car’s problem. Get everything in writing: BEFORE authorizing repairs, get a written estimate for parts and labor. Tell the shop to get your permission before making more repairs. Ensure you receive notification by leaving a number where you can be contacted easily. Before you leave the shop, be sure to understand all shop policies on labor rates, warranties, and acceptable methods of payment.

Don’t be embarrassed to ask explanations of technical terms. Don’t rush the technician into making an on-the-spot diagnosis of your car’s problem. BEFORE authorizing repairs, get a written estimate for parts and labor. Tell the shop to get your permission before making more repairs. Ensure you receive notification by leaving a number where you can be contacted easily. Before you leave the shop, be sure to understand all shop policies on labor rates, warranties, and acceptable methods of payment. Do a walk-through with your mechanic: When you pick up your vehicle, get an explanation of the work that was completed; get all parts and service guarantees in writing. Ask the service manager or technician to point out any major new parts that have been installed. Be sure your repair bill is itemized so if a problem occurs later you can prove the item is covered by the warranty. Encounter a scam? Report it via BBB's Scam Tracker. Need to check a business' credibility? Check BBB's Business Directory.

