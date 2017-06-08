Quad Cities non-profit gives out life-saving medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- A Quad City organization is allowed to give out a life saving medication.

Naxalone or Narcan is now available for free and without a prescription through the group Quad Cities Harm Reduction.

The medication helps reverse opioid overdose and will be provided weekly at sites in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.

University of Iowa Health Care Doctor Chris Buresh provided the new standing order that allowed the group and also Iowa Harm Reduction Coaliton to administer it.

Kim Brown founded Quad Cities Harm Reduction after her son overdosed and hopes to save as many lives as she can.

"I do this for him so no other mother or family members will have through the grief and loss of child or any loved one for that matter," says Brown.

She says it provides another outlet to help those who've put trust in her organization.

The medication will be available at the Center Love in Action Church on Brady Street in Davenport on July 1st.

Brown says narcan/naloxone is available now and if you or a loved one is in need, contact the organization.

For more information on how you can get the medication call the hotline at (319)214-0540