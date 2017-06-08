One person in Serious Condition after Car vs. Pedestrian Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- One person was airlifted to the hospital, facing serious, life threatening injuries, after an accident involving a car.

Davenport Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, they received a call to the intersection of River Drive and Division Street.

Police have not said what lead up to the incident, only calling it an incident between a car and pedestrian. That person was airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City for those injuries. Police have not released the name of the victim, or their condition.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Shonda Carter was arrested for willful injury with serious injury, serious injury by motor, operating while intoxicated, no insurance, reckless driving and having an expired registration.

Davenport Police's Traffic Safety Bureau division continues to investigate.