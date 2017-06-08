NEWS 8 TRIO: Don’t waste the watermelon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

With the weather getting hotter, it is more important than ever to enjoy a cool slice of watermelon. But we've got three great ideas to make that water melon even better!

Drink up! Turn it into another summer classic Whip it up into a refreshing dessert Or cool it off into another tasty after-dinner treat!

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".