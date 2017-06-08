Lunardi’s to celebrate reopening with ribbon cutting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- There is good news for Italian food lovers in the Quad Cities today: Lunardi's is reopening six months after a devastating fire forced the family-owned restaurant to close.

A fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen back in December of 2016. At the time, optimistic staff member Joseph Aleksiejczyk said the employees are "a big family" and he was confident they would be able to reopen.

While the initial target date of May was missed, the owners are excited to be back in business and have planned a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 14 at 2 p.m. There will be a "soft" opening later that afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Lunardi's is located in the same parking space as NorthPark Mall, on the east side of the property.