Local business owner fundraising for RI woman beaten to death

ROCK ISLAND-- If you come inside this corner shop in Rock Island called 'Celebrate QC,' chances are you'll meet Sheleigh Martin.

In the shop, she helps customers find the perfect dress, and when she's not working here, she helps in a different way.

"I work as a dispatcher, and we see a lot of really awful things," says Martin.

A recent emergency situation in particular stuck with Martin. It was the one where Rochelle Davis, a 43-year-old Rock Island woman was beaten to death in her home, leaving her three children behind.

"I can't even begin to imagine this happening to my child, waking up knowing your mother's gone," says Martin.

So she's doing something to help.

Martin started fundraising on Wednesday, donating 10-percent of her store profits, and asking community members and businesses to pitch in too. Her goal is to raise $50,000 for Davis' three children. In one day she has raised more than $3,000.

"We can impact these children for the rest of their lives. We have no idea how this could turn out for them and what they're going to go through. But knowing their community's behind them, giving them a safe place to live so they don't have to return to that apartment. There's a million things we can do for them. All we have to do is give," says Martin.

Davis' 11-year-old son was also beaten. Family says he had to return to the hospital for further treatment.

To donate, contact Sheleigh Martin on Facebook on the Celebrate QC page, or you can stop by the store to donate in person. It's located in downtown Rock Island at 1700 2nd Avenue.