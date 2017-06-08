× High heat still on track for the weekend

Hope you enjoyed this stretch of refreshing summer weather as we’ll be turning up the heat in the days ahead.

Lets start off with tonight as a weak boundary drifts in from the north resulting in some broken clouds and an outside chance for a shower to our north. Lows tonight will be a touch warmer with temperatures dropping around the 60 degree mark.

By Friday, that same boundary will try to regress northward as a warm front sending temperatures around the mid to upper 80s. Enough lift along that warm front could still set off an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The high heat and humidity builds through the weekend with temperatures ranging between 90 to 96 degrees. Heat index values will surge around 100, possibly causing the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here