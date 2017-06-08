× Emergency response at QCI on Wednesday was for private plane mishap

MOLINE — A small single-engine plane slid off a runway at the Quad City International Airport around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, prompting a response from emergency personnel including fire and ambulance.

According to Jeff Patterson, public safety manager for the airport, the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy prior to landing, which caused the plane to slide off the runway and land on its belly in the grass.

Although there was no fire and the pilot was uninjured, it is standard procedure to have fire and ambulance response for any such incident.