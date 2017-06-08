× Emanuel’s order commits Chicago to climate change pact

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has signed an executive order he says formalizes the city’s commitment to adopt the Paris Agreement’s environmental guidelines.

President Trump last week withdrew the United States from the global climate change pact.

Emanuel’s order on Wednesday commits Chicago to reducing citywide greenhouse gas emissions to levels equivalent to or greater 26-28 percent reduction from 2005 levels to 2025. That is the original commitment made by the Obama Administration as part of the United States’ commitment to the accord.

The former White House chief of staff under President Obama says Trump is wrong for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris accord.

Emanuel issued the order as mayors from around the world gathered in Chicago to confer on the future influence of cities on global affairs.